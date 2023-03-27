Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, March 27, 2023

Unemployed Joburg mom bags R75m Powerball jackpot – the biggest one for the year

File picture.

Published 44m ago

Durban - A Johannesburg woman who bagged the biggest Powerball jackpot for the year, was an occasional player of the lottery games.

When she and her husband picked their numbers for the March 17 draw, their lives would soon change forever.

The unemployed mother walks away with a staggering R75 million.

National Lottery Ithuba said the winner purchased her ticket at Spar Kingfisher.

She told Ithuba that she played the games only when she could.

Speaking about her win, the woman said: “When I checked the results at home and realised that I had won, I became very excited. I was always hopeful that I would one day win the jackpot.”

She kept her ticket safely in her bag until she handed it over at Ithuba’s office to claim her winnings.

“Now that I have won the PowerBall jackpot, I am looking forward to living comfortably. I am going to buy a house and invest in my children’s education,” she added.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “The exciting times continue for us at Ithuba with the new PowerBall multimillionaire winning the highest jackpot of 2023 so far. We congratulate the latest winner and look forward to sharing this experience with future winners.”

Last week, a Gqeberha grandfather had been watching television when he realised he was R23m richer.

The pensioner, who had worked as a delivery driver, won the Powerball Plus draw from the March 14 draw.

He walks away with R23 377 517.90.

IOL

