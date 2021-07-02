Union says Metrobus strike is not yet over, just on hold due to Level 4 restrictions

Johannesburg – The Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of SA (Demawusa) has disputed City of Joburg’s claim that the two-month long Metrobus strike was over. Demawusa, which allegedly only has nearly 100 members and is not recognised in the City, had called the strike demanding among others 18% salary increase, 14th cheque and R150 transport allowance.

On Thursday, however, the City’s Mlimandlela Ndamase released a statement confirming the end of the strike and that all workers were expected back at work by July 2. He said the end of the strike comes after City, Metrobus, the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) agreed that all workers who were not on strike but had been prevented by threats of violence against them if they reported for duty, to return to their posts, effective Friday July 2. “A minority union, which is not recognised in terms of the provisions of the Main Collective Agreement, bargaining council because it does not meet the minimum threshold of members to enjoy recognition, has filed notice that its members would end the strike and return to work.

“Metrobus strikes have previously been marred by violence and even the murders of non-striking employees,” the statement said. Samwu’s Deputy Regional Secretary Thobani Nkosi said they felt that the strike by the minority union was not in the best interests of their workers belonging to Samwu. He said their view was that the strike was a populist act by a fringe group seeking relevance at the expense of Samwu members.

“We must emphasise though that this does not mean that we are now in bed with the employer. We continue to have very critical points to discuss in relation to working conditions at Metrobus and elsewhere in the city,” he said. Imatu’s Petty Ndawo said with the strike over, they expect to see more routes that were not operational now get into full gear so that their members are able to return to work and provide for their families without any fear. Demawasu, however, said the strike was not over as the City proclaimed.

The union’s Dion Makhura said their members have been back at work as of June 30 due to the fact that the country was now under Lockdown Level 4. “We are still on strike, it’s just that we have suspended it for now. We are under Lockdown Level 4 which means a lot of people are working from home so if we still continue the strike it won’t have any impact. “As soon as everything is back to normal we will give notice of the strike again,” Makura said.