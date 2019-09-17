Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/ Africa News Agency (ANA

Johannesburg - The Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union (Demawusa) on Tuesday sought assistance from the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) following failed negotiations with Metrobus management. Metrobus services were suspended after the workers affiliated with Demawusa downed tools on Monday.

The striking workers were protesting to be paid in line with how long they'd been with the entity and they also wanted offices at three of Metrobus' offices like the other unions, Samwu and Imatu.

Demawusa spokesperson Dion Makhura said Metrobus did not address their demands but instead gave them a picketing “condition”.

“We went to the Metrobus and they did not want to speak to us. Instead, all they told us was that we can only picket 500 metres away from their office. We have decided to go to the CCMA and it appears that they will assist us.”

However, Goodwill Shiburi, Metrobus spokeperson said "hopefully" the service would be resumed later on Tuesday.

“We met with the union and hopefully all operations will be back to normal. I will communicate the outcome of the meeting in due time,” Shiburi said.

African News Agency (ANA)