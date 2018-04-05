PRETORIA - The University of South Africa (Unisa) on Friday congratulated Dr. Maria Marinkie Madiope on her appointment as the chairperson of Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Services SETA) Accounting Authority.

"The University of South Africa would like to congratulate Dr. Madiope on her new appointment and we trust in her ability to take the country forward with regards to skills development and training,” said Prof Mandla Makhanya, Unisa Principal and Vice-Chancellor in a media statement.

Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor made the appointment, with effect from 1 April 2018 to 21 March 2020.

Dr. Madiope has served as the Director for Teaching and Learning at the Unisa College of Education since 2015 and is also the chairperson of the Unisa Women’s Forum.

Unisa said under her leadership as director, Dr. Madiope transformed and led a team of 45 education consultants "with a very high level of integrity".

She was praised for playing a role in driving the college towards "a transformative curriculum where several curriculum transformation documents were drafted through her leadership".

Dr. Madiope also managed one of the African Languages projects where approximately 16 modules were translated into African languages to serve across the colleges.

"Her appointment came as the country mourns the passing of Ms. Nomzamo Winifred Madikizela- Mandela, one of the struggle icons who advocated not only the liberation struggle but also the rights of women in the country," said the Unisa statement.

The Services SETA was established in terms of the Skills Development Act of 1998 and is responsible for the disbursement of the training levies payable by all employers.

The levies are collected by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) via the Department of Higher Education and Training and are to be disbursed through a management system motivated by skills requirement assessment and monitoring.

African News Agency/ANA