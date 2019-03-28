Unisa announced it has appointed an external legal firm to assess its investigation into a sexual harassment complaint laid by Gugu Ncube. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The University of South Africa (Unisa) announced on Thursday that it has appointed an external legal firm to assess its investigation into a sexual harassment complaint laid by Gugu Ncube.



The university said it would probe a sexual harassment complaint from Ncube, who worked at the Unisa Centre for Early Childhood Education (UCECE), against a board member at the centre.





Ncube was arrested and charged with public indecency earlier this month after she protested at the Union Buildings, where President Cyril Ramaphosa has his offices, against UNISA's handling of her complaint.





The university's internal employee relations directorate had found that there is no substance to her complaint.





In a statement, the university said it has engaged with various internal and external stakeholders to establish how best to assist the complainant, given the difficult emotional period she was clearly going through; as well as bring closure to this matter.





"Subsequently, the university appointed an external legal firm to independently assess whether the internal investigation of the complaint by the university was done properly and advise on the necessary remedial action should the assessment establish that the matter was not handled adequately."





"The legal firm that has been appointed has already commenced with the task, whose scope include engaging with all the affected parties," the institution said.





It said the finalisation of this assessment, the university undertook to share the outcomes with all stakeholders.



