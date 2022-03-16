Unisa graduations suspended after disruptions by irate staff

Pretoria – Unisa has expressed “sincerest apologies” to the graduates and guests who were inconvenienced by a disruption of the graduation ceremony by disgruntled support staff. A statement issued by Unisa spokesperson Tomy Huma said the graduation on Tuesday was disrupted by members of trade union, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu).

Story continues below Advertisment

“University management is currently in conversation with Nehawu about the issues in dispute that led to the disruption, as well as the rules of engagement when employees exercise their right to protest,” Huma said. “The university will endeavour to make alternative arrangements for the graduates who have been inconvenienced by the disruption and will, in due course, communicate the details of such arrangements directly to the affected graduates.” In the wake of the disruptions on Tuesday morning, Unisa cancelled graduation ceremonies which were scheduled for Tuesday evening, as well as two other graduations set for Wednesday in the morning and in the evening.

The graduation events have been postponed “until further notice”. “The university will also communicate more information about the outstanding graduation ceremonies in due course,” Huma said. Earlier this month, renovations at Unisa’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula’s official residence, at a cost to the institution of over R2 million, came under scrutiny.

Story continues below Advertisment

Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Dr Blade Nzimande revealed details of the expenditure in response to DA MP Chantel King’s questions in the National Assembly. The DA has demanded to see the itemised billing for the project and also examine the service providers involved in renovating the Cloghreen residence in Tshwane. “The university was requested to respond and the total cost for the Cloghreen renovations amounted to R2 050 842. This includes kitchen upgrades, floors, walls, electricals, plumbing and wet works. The total budgeted amount was R2 031 869,” Nzimande said.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to the minister, his department did not budget for the Unisa vice-chancellor’s house renovations. In his explanation, Nzimande said the department allocates funds to universities through the block and earmarked grants, which are outlined in his ministerial statement every year. King expressed her dismay at the exorbitant spending on the renovations, considering all the challenges facing Unisa.

Story continues below Advertisment