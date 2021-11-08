Unisa suspends NSRC president pending disciplinary hearing over sexual harassment charge

THE University of South Africa (Unisa) has suspended the president of the National Student Representative Council (NSRC) who is accused of sexual harassment, the university said. Spokesperson Tommy Huma said the university was aware of the complaint of sexual harassment brought against the president of the Unisa NSRCl and acknowledges the interest from internal and external stakeholders in having the complaint attended to speedily.

He said the complainant was offered counselling by the university and continues to receive emotional support from qualified professionals. “In the intervening period, both the complainant and alleged perpetrator agreed to have an informal mediation process to try and resolve the challenge, as prescribed by policy. The complainant recently informed the university that she is withdrawing her participation from the mediation process and requested that the formal disciplinary be reinstituted. “The university has acceded to this request and is proceeding with the formal disciplinary process and the disciplinary hearing has been set down for Monday, November 15, 2021. The university will ensure this case is finalised as speedily as possible.”

He said the university has resolved to place the president of the NSRC on precautionary suspension until the finalisation of the matter. He said the matter had received swift attention by relevant officials in the university immediately after it was reported. “The university has also ensured that its interventions comply with relevant legislation and policy, are sensitive to the national and international efforts against gender-based violence and aligned to the position of higher health on sexual harassment and gender discrimination,” he said in a statement.