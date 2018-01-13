Pretoria - The University of South Africa (Unisa) will re-open applications for the 2018 academic year for first-time entering undergraduate students, the institution said on Sunday.

Following communication from Universities SA (USAf) on January 10 regarding how universities should manage walk-in students during the 2018 registration period, Unisa had decided on certain steps, spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said.

"Unisa will re-open applications for the 2018 academic year for first-time entering undergraduate students who have not previously applied for admission to the 2018 academic year," he said.

First-time entering undergraduate students could apply via the Unisa application website or via a self-help station at Unisa's service centres by January 19.

Unisa would only process new applications received by the application deadline of January 19. Offers would then be made to qualifying applicants on a first come, first served basis, subject to the number of places still available for the 2018 academic year.

Unisa would open undergraduate applications for semester two of the 2018 academic year in April 2018, Ramotshela said.

African News Agency/ANA