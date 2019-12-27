Durban - Trade union UASA said on Friday that those looking to study after matric should not only consider university as an option.
Stanford Mazhindu, spokesperson for the union, said matric provided young adults with a broad theoretical background but did not prepare them to perform specific tasks in the workplace.
"This is one of the reasons only about 25% of school leavers are expected to find employment."
"In South Africa and elsewhere there is a trend to only consider university studies. This is an option for matrics who received university exemption marks and who are informed about the course they want to apply for and where this course will take them in life. Others might miss the mark and become part of the estimated 40% of students dropping out of university in their first year."
Mazhindu said the past few years had shown the ratio of young South Africans opting for university studies as opposed to those who decided on further education and training (FET) - or were willing to consider an artisanship - was distorted compared to international benchmarks.