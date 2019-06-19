Picture: Facebook

Johannesburg - The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has seen its ratings for excellence rise by more than 50 places to rank among the best performing South African and world’s elite universities. UJ has moved up markedly by roughly 59 places into the 501–510 rank band worldwide from 551–560 in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2020 published on Wednesday.

This achievement places UJ among the top 1.8% of universities globally.

"Significantly, this means that UJ has achieved a higher overall score and improved its global rank position in each of the ranking indicators, with a considerable climb in the rank of 22 places for employer reputation (from 366 to 344) and notable climbs for the staff-to-student ratio as well as for the proportion of international staff (up 18 places, from 233 to 215) and international students (up 75 places, from 430 to 355)," UJ said in a statement.

"Additionally, UJ is recognised as the best-performing South African institution in the staff-to-student ratio category – climbing 32 places, from 445 to 413.

"UJ is now among the South African top risers, together with the University of Cape Town (climbed two places) and the University of Pretoria (climbed between one and 19 places) – as compared to UJ’s exceptional climb of 59 places."

UJ has retained its national standing at fourth position in the country, taking the first spot in the staff-to-student ratio category.

In Africa, UJ has climbed by a notch, now ranked in fifth position on the continent and surpassing Egypt’s Cairo University in the process.

Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, the Vice-Chancellor and Principal of UJ, said: “This exceptional feat follows UJ listing in the Top 10 in the world of Times Higher Education’s University Impact Ranking for Reduced Inequalities.

"These achievements in these ranking systems demonstrates that the University is well on track in terms of establishing its global reputation as a place of research and academic repute.

"Both achievements in these global rankings affirms our endeavours to prepare our staff and students as a skilled workforce for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

"I am confident that given its now well-established focus as a University of the 21st century and beyond, UJ will continue on this growth trajectory and exceed expectations.”

African News Agency (ANA)