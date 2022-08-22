Unplanned water interruptions expected in Joburg north suburbs

Johannesburg – Joburg Water has warned customers of unplanned water interruptions due to supply constraints in over 10 northern Johannesburg suburbs.

The affected suburbs include Randpark Ridge, Bushhill, Boskruin, Bromhof, Northwold, Boschkop, Honeydew, Sandringham, Glenhazel and Orange Farm are among the areas that can expect to be without water for the two days.

Water interruption started at about 10am on Sunday in Randpark Ridge, Bushhill, Boskruin, Bromhof, Northwold, Boschkop and a portion of Honeydew and will continue through to 10am on Tuesday due to a dummy run of the new system.

Joburg Water has, however, said that during this period some areas will have water as part of the testing of the system.