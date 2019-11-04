UP vice-chancellor takes tough stance against crime









City of Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, MMC for Safety and Security Karen Meyer, CEO of the Hatfield Village Lucus Luckoff and UP Vice-Chancellor Prof Tawana Kupe cut the ribbon during an official opening of the Hatfield Metro Police Satellite Station at Hatfield in Pretoria. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA). PRETORIA - University of Pretoria’s (UP) Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Tawana Kupe on Monday called for multi-sectoral collaborative efforts in the bid to stop crime. “To study well, to have piece of mind, to achieve and then go out and contribute in society you need to be free of crime. This [new satellite station of the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD)] is an innovative approach. It is a partnership between the City of Tshwane, the University of Pretoria and the business community,” Kupe spoke to journalists at the launch of the police station in Hatfield, Pretoria. “We, as the university see ourselves as part of the community, not apart from the community. Only together can we be stronger. Only together can we be safe.” Kupe said safety and security were key for the more than 40,000 students to concentrate on their studies. “We also have 7,000 staff [members] at the university. We have 40,000 students who come into this neighbourhood, and 15,000 of them live in this community,” said Kupe.

He said common crime incidents in the bustling Hatfield area which accommodates the University of Pretoria include muggings and drug peddling.

On Monday, the collaboration which also included property agency City Property resulted in the official opening of the satellite police station.

The University of Pretoria has donated two vehicles for use by the Tshwane Metro Police Department.

City Property's managing director Jeffrey Wapnick said his company was involved in extensive efforts to uplift the lively Hatfield area and change perceptions.

“Hatfield is a sustainable, inclusive, diverse and vibrant community. With the commitment from the TMPD over the last two years, through the introduction of the bicycle unit and now the opening of the satellite office, the safety of residents, retail operators, students and visitors is reinforced," said Wapnick.

Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa officiated at the official opening. He said the first of its kind 24-hour TMPD's satellite station will be supported by at least eight police officers, with the two dedicated support vehicles, and an advanced CCTV camera system with 79 cameras.

"A 24-hour patrol will also be initiated to safeguard the interests of the community through the day and night. This is what we call a smart security city. This station will not only assist in crime prevention but will also act as an access point for the public to engage directly with the TMPD to report issues or to make enquiries," said Mokgalapa.

"With eight officials permanently operating in the precinct through a shift system ... this milestone is important. The Hatfield precinct boasts of a large number of businesses, embassies, government departments, and an overwhelming student population of over 40,000 students."

The launch of the satellite police station was attended by several diplomatic guests including Denmark's Ambassador to South Africa, Tobias Elling Rehfeld, and a delegation from the embassy of China.

African News Agency (ANA)