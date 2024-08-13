Urgent appeal for missing person: Abongwe Gamede

The Gamede family is urgently appealing for public assistance in locating their missing son, Abongwe Gamede, who disappeared on July 27. The 26-year-old was travelling from his father’s home in De Deur to his mother’s residence in Boksburg via public transport when he vanished without a trace.

Abongwe last communicated with his mother on the evening of July 26, informing her that he was just five minutes away from her home in Groeneweide, east of Johannesburg. Unfortunately, he never showed up, leading to a large and ongoing search by the Gamede family. The family's concerns are growing as they fear Abongwe may have been targeted by human trafficking syndicates, which are a significant issue in the East Rand. Authorities are urging the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activity that might assist in locating him.

At the time of his disappearance, Abongwe was wearing black trousers and a black jacket. Missing Person Alert: Abongwe Gamede, a 26-year-old man, last seen wearing black trousers and a black jacket. Abongwe is known for his kind and gentle nature. Picture : Supplied The Gamede family is pleading with anyone who may have seen him or has any information about his whereabouts to come forward. “We have been devastated and left confused by our son’s disappearance. We continue to search for him tirelessly in different places,” said Thulani Gamede, Abongwe’s uncle.

“Abongwe is a sweet, disciplined son. He has never given us trouble, which is why his disappearance has left us all in shock and grief. This behaviour is out of character for him. There were no unusual plans or concerns that he expressed to anyone before his disappearance,” he said. The public is encouraged to contact local law enforcement or reach out to Mr. Thulani Gamede at +27 82 966 2730 with any leads or information.