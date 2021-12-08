USSA tournament rocked by sexual assault allegation

DURBAN – Police are investigating a case of sexual assault following an incident at the University Sports South Africa (USSA) 3x3 Basketball tournament hosted at the University of Pretoria. USSA President, Nomsa Mahlangu, strongly condemned the incident.

She said they were saddened by the case. “We always try to ensure that our tournaments are a safe space for all those involved in them,” Mahlangu said. She said the details of the victim and the alleged perpetrator will not be disclosed as they allow the legal process to take its due course.

The suspect has appeared in court and investigations continue. Meanwhile, the portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture said it will no longer ignore the abuse and inappropriate violation of young athletes in South Africa. “The committee has resolved to host a workshop on abuse, especially sexual abuse, against athletes. The committee also called on sport federations to revisit their policies on sexual abuse and ensure that they place the welfare of their athletes first,” said committee chairperson, Beauty Dlulane.

She said the violation of young athletes has been ignored for too long. Dlulane said on Tuesday that the committee received a briefing from Swim South Africa on the prevalence of these matters. She said the committee was informed that one disciplinary matter was abandoned because an athlete had opted to pursue a criminal case.

“The time has arrived for the committee to raise awareness on the matter. Many athletes are not only violated financially by sponsors and federations. This abuse extends to inappropriate and highly unacceptable behaviour by many coaches and trainers across sporting codes. “The impression must never be created that the committee could not conduct oversight on incidents of abuse. “We condemn these in the strongest possible terms as the impact is such, that young athletes carry the scars forever. Sexual abuse and violation of young athletes by those who coach them should draw the necessary attention and condemnation from society,” Dlulane said.