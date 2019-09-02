Uyinene Mrwetyana

Johannesburg - The man accused of raping and killing University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana allegedly watched as friends handed out flyers with her face on them, asking for information about her whereabouts. One of the people involved in Uyinene Mrwetyana's search, @CallMe_Wanda took to Twitter to say how the man accused of murdering her was watching they as they frantically handed out flyers to people near the Post Office.

Mrwetyana was last seen on August 24 when she went to collect a parcel at the Claremont Post Office, where the accused works.

He watched us hand out the flyers guys 😭😭 we literally were standing by the post office and giving out flyers 😭 my heart is so heavy! — Apple slices and cinnamon (@CallMe_Wanda) September 2, 2019





Another person who was also involved in the search, @ruva_maps responded: "To think he probably saw all the fliers we put up and probably turned to chat to his mates on our singing and marching then went home to his bed. Evil is real honestly."

To think he probably saw all the fliers we put up and probably turned to chat to his mates on our singing and marching then went home to his bed. Evil is real honestly. @piadayomo — Ruva (@ruva_maps) September 2, 2019

Speaking at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court where the suspect made his first appearance on Monday, prosecutor Nomnikelo Konisi told the court that when Mrwetyana arrived at the post office, the lights were out and the suspect asked her to return later.

"When she returned, he accosted her and allegedly raped her. She fought back and he hit her with a scale.

"The accused later dumped her body in Lingelethu West and took investigators to the scene," she said.

The 42-year-old man will be back in court on November 5 via an audio link from prison. He faces charges of rape, murder as well as defeating the ends of justice.

The government has urged law enforcement agencies to ensure the "wheels of justice are turned" in this case, saying violence against women and girls is a grave violation of human rights.

It said in a statement released after the suspect appeared in court that it was worrying that violence, rape and abuse seem to have become so common in the country.

"Violence and abuse against women have no place in our society. Government is calling on women to speak out, and not allow themselves to become victims by keeping quiet. Women who speak out are able to act, effect change and help others.

"Government is also calling on men to lead the change we want to see in our society, at home and the workplace. The voices of men are critical in the fight against violence and abuse as they have the power to put an end to abuse, assault, rape and domestic violence against women and children.

"Society must break the silence, for the sake of our daughters, mothers, nieces - for every women and girl in our communities and society at large.

"South Africa will not tolerate violence and abuse against women and children and our courts have over the years handed down harsh sentences to perpetrators."