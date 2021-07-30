Vaccination ultimatum withdrawn at upmarket estate after SAHRC steps in

Pretoria – Following a meeting with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), the Bondev Property Management Company has withdrawn its circular threatening to terminate lease agreements of tenants who refuse to be vaccinated at the upmarket Midstream Estate Barracks in the City of Ekurhuleni. A joint statement has been issued by the SAHRC and Bondev Property Management Company following “fruitful talks” over the circular on Thursday.

“The talks centred on a circular issued to security officers who reside at the communal living quarters of the estate. In the circular, the property management company had threatened to terminate the lease agreement of tenants who declined or refused to be vaccinated by 1 September, 2021,” the joint statement said. After engaging the property management company, the SAHRC said the matter has been resolved “amicably, without anyone having to move out of the barracks or being forced to be vaccinated”. “These engagements were made taking into account the constitutional rights and ethos enshrined in the Constitution of South Africa, the National Health Act 61 of 2003 as well as the broader societal and governmental interests,” the two entities said.

The SAHRC had launched an investigation after receiving complaints that tenants at the estate in Ekurhuleni were threatened that unless they were vaccinated their lease agreements would be terminated. President Cyril Ramaphosa has previously emphasised that no person would be forced to take the jab in South Africa – in accordance with the law. The SAHRC said it welcomes the decision of Bondev to withdraw the controversial circular and to afford employees, the security officers, an opportunity to make an informed choice.