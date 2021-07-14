Vaccine registration system opens for people 35 years and older

PRETORIA, July 14 (ANA) – The Health Department officially opened the vaccine registration system to allow people aged 35 years and above to register for vaccination from August 1, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. “The national vaccination programme continues across the country despite violent protests which resulted in temporary closure of some vaccination sites in some provinces including Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal,” said department of health national spokesperson Popo Maja.

“People aged 35 years and above are advised to register on the electronic vaccination data system in numbers to be eligible to be vaccinated beginning of next month.” He said eligible and “technology savvy” people are urged to prioritise methods of vaccine registration which include online registrations on: – vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za,

– the Covid-19 Call Centre on 0800 029 999, – WhatsApp 0600 123 56 and Dial *134*832# The methods above require digital devices, are aimed to avoid congestion and long waiting queues at vaccination sites.

Maja said people over 50 years can walk in to vaccination sites with or without appointments to vaccinate. “Meanwhile, the department urges all those visiting the vaccination sites for both onsite registration and vaccination, especially senior citizens, to remain vigilant of any criminal activities that are intended to derail the government`s efforts to break the chain of transmission and save lives through the lifesaving Covid-19 vaccine,” he said. “We call upon all law abiding and patriotic citizens to join hands with the government and other sectors to safeguard healthcare facilities, self-sacrificing health workers and medical supplies against criminal activities whose intention is to undermine the law of the country.”