Vaccine roll out starts at Bara in effort to curb spread of Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The race to curb the further spread of Covid-19 in Gauteng’s epicentre unfolded on Wednesday afternoon at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital. This is after South Africa received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday evening. With 157 953 confirmed positive cases and 2 969 deaths, Johannesburg has been the worst hit by Covid-19 followed by Ekurhuleni with 85 843 cases and 2 147 deaths. Gauteng Premier David Makhura was at Chris Hani Baragwanath and Steve Biko Academic Hospital to oversee as the vaccination programme, which officially commenced in the country on Wednesday. The two hospitals have been identified for the vaccination programme in Gauteng.

Acting CEO of Baragwanath, Dr Steve Mankupane after getting his Covid-19 jab. Picture: Supplied.

Acting CEO of Baragwanath Dr Steve Mankupane, acting COO for Gauteng Health Nomsa Mmope as well as the MEC for Health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi were the first people to receive the vaccine at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng as of 16 February 2021 was at 399 168, 384 945 recoveries and 9 295 deaths.

A total number of 3 850 people are currently hospitalized in public and private hospitals.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also publicly took a vaccine jab at the Khayelitsha Hospital on Wednesday, saying he did not feel pain afterwards.

Ramaphosa, who signalled with a slight grimace and a thumbs up after taking his vaccination jab, spoke briefly afterwards.

“It was just a prick, I dId not feel much pain. This is an important milestone because finally the vaccines are here.

“Five people were vaccinated before me, it was a joy to see that nothing had happened to them, it was straight forward.

IOL