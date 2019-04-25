Gauteng member of the executive council for roads and transport Ismail Vadi. FILE PHOTO: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Gauteng member of the executive council for roads and transport Ismail Vadi has officially launched the R114 road rehabilitation project near Muldersdrift in the West Rand. The R157 million project is fully funded by the provincial roads and transport department and partly implemented under the auspices of the expanded public works programme.

The R114 road connects Johannesburg and Mogale City whilst also serving as a major route to the North West province.

"This road serves as an alternative to the N14 freeway and as a collector and distributor of traffic for peri-urban areas en route to Johannesburg and the North West Province," said Vadi.

"The rehabilitation of this road is in line with the provincial government’s commitment to delivering a high-quality road infrastructure that promotes economic growth, social cohesion and inclusivity."

The road is extensively used by taxis transporting commuters between various settlements and Mogale City and Johannesburg.

Vadi said the project, expected to be completed in 18 months’ time, would rehabilitate the road surface and reconstruct its intersection with Cedar Road.

Other work would include the construction of edge beams; reinstating road markings and damaged signs, repairing guardrails; cleaning the road reserve; cleaning and repairing drainage structures as well as constructing new ones.

"Upon completion the benefits to motorists and other road users include improved road user mobility, reduced travel times, enhanced driving experience, easy access to business, residential and agricultural estates as well as improved road safety," said Vadi.

