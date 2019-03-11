Hundreds of taxis blockaded the Joburg CBD on Monday. PHOTO: ANA

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Ismail Vadi, on Monday condemned the unlawful blockading of the Johannesburg CBD by minibus taxi drivers calling themselves the Alliance for Transformation for All. “Their reckless action is unfortunate and totally unacceptable,” said Vadi.

Hundreds of minibus taxis had blocked streets in the Johannesburg central business district in protest to threats that their routes may be closed if the violence in the industry continues.

Vadi said it was clear that the protesters do not have an appreciation of the facts regarding the conflict between Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) and Witwatersrand Taxi Association (Wata) taxi associations as well as the intended action by him.

Vadi said no decision has been taken to close any taxi rank or route in Soweto as he was still considering representations made by legal representatives for Wata and Nanduwe.

"The traffic havoc caused in the city centre by a handful of uninformed taxi drivers is totally unacceptable and must be condemned by all. Such reckless actions to the severe disadvantage of tens of thousands of people in the city centre will clearly not contribute to a speedy and peaceful resolution of the conflict between Wata and Nanduwe," said Vadi.

Vadi said that such lawlessness in the taxi industry was intolerable and he called on taxi owners not to allow their drivers to engage in illegal actions.

The traffic had been cleared by late afternoon.

