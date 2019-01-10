SAWS has issued a warning for a severe thunderstorm for Gauteng province, especially in parts of far southern Johannesburg. Picture: Karen Sandison

Johannesburg - The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for a severe thunderstorm for Gauteng province, especially in parts of far southern Johannesburg, such as Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark. The weather services said potential threats of the storm included heavy downpours, road flooding, damaging winds, and large amounts of small hail until 8pmin the evening.

A week ago, several areas in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, were flooded after heavy rainfalls, leaving areas in Emfuleni Municipality such as Evaton badly affected. Boundary walls and roads were washed away and properties destroyed.

African News Agency (ANA)