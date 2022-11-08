Versatile SABC news reader Pearl Shongwe found dead inside her Waterfall apartment

Johannesburg - The SABC and Metro FM news reader Pearl Shongwe has died. The SABC said Shongwe was found dead in her Waterfall apartment on Tuesday.

Shongwe was a news anchor on Metro FM’s Touch Drive, which is headlined by radio personality Tbo Touch. She was also a sports host on the SABC’s Sports Live at weekends. A message from the estate management informed residents of the media personality’s death.

“Dear Residents, we regret to inform you that one of our residents has passed away inside her unit. The family has been notified and is at The Polofields presently. “You may notice police, ambulance and coroner vehicles in the Estate during the day. Please do not be alarmed as they are attending to the situation. Currently, there is no reason for concern,” the message read. The SABC's Metro FM news presenter Pearl Shongwe has passed away. It's understood she died at her Polo Fields home north of Johannesburg. #sabcnews — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) November 8, 2022

Pearl Shongwe on the #TouchDown deserves to host a stand alone radio/TV show that tracks inspiring lodestars/pioneers among us. I like her calmness and how she poses firm & pointed interesting questions that bring best answers from guests and enrich the conversation. #Talent. — Thami Dickson (@Thami_D) November 3, 2022 Shongwe’s management company, Owen S Management, described the Soweto-born versatile media personality as a former Miss Soweto 2011 finalist, television presenter, newsreader, voice artist and facilitator who had always dreamed of a career in broadcasting – having started auditioning for TV commercials at the age of 12. They also described her as a “force to be reckoned with in the media landscape” who would not be whisked by the wind in a fast paced world.

“Pearl has found herself in the anchoring chair, behind the mic and some big stages where she led ceremonies as an MC, programme director and facilitator. “Her career kicked off in 2010 when she worked for youth radio station YFM as an entertainment reporter, alongside youth pioneer and DJ, Mo Flava, for more than two years. “She went on to work as a floor MC at Silverstar Casino, where she learnt the art of connecting with audiences,” the management company said of Shongwe on its website.

On social media, saddened fans have paid tribute to the late media personality. These shots were taken when we finished shooting SABC 1’s One Day Leader n #PearlShongwe would not stop making funny faces and poses🥹. She always believed I could do more and be more💔.Since then she always made it a point for us to have brunch once a month.I miss you already😭 pic.twitter.com/eg1Se5yCNG — Busisiwe C Seabe (@Ms_BSeabe) November 8, 2022 Pearl Shongwe 💔😭🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/jaLvSFsCM4 — The Lord Of The Wings( Lisa) Arsenal Biggest Fan🏐 (@WhyUfikelate) November 8, 2022