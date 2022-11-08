Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Versatile SABC news reader Pearl Shongwe found dead inside her Waterfall apartment

Versatile SABC news reader Pearl Shongwe found dead inside her Waterfalls apartment

Versatile SABC news reader Pearl Shongwe found dead inside her Waterfalls apartment

Published 32m ago

Share

Johannesburg - The SABC and Metro FM news reader Pearl Shongwe has died.

The SABC said Shongwe was found dead in her Waterfall apartment on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Shongwe was a news anchor on Metro FM’s Touch Drive, which is headlined by radio personality Tbo Touch.

She was also a sports host on the SABC’s Sports Live at weekends.

A message from the estate management informed residents of the media personality’s death.

More on this

“Dear Residents, we regret to inform you that one of our residents has passed away inside her unit. The family has been notified and is at The Polofields presently.

“You may notice police, ambulance and coroner vehicles in the Estate during the day. Please do not be alarmed as they are attending to the situation. Currently, there is no reason for concern,” the message read.

Story continues below Advertisement

Shongwe’s management company, Owen S Management, described the Soweto-born versatile media personality as a former Miss Soweto 2011 finalist, television presenter, newsreader, voice artist and facilitator who had always dreamed of a career in broadcasting – having started auditioning for TV commercials at the age of 12.

They also described her as a “force to be reckoned with in the media landscape” who would not be whisked by the wind in a fast paced world.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Pearl has found herself in the anchoring chair, behind the mic and some big stages where she led ceremonies as an MC, programme director and facilitator.

“Her career kicked off in 2010 when she worked for youth radio station YFM as an entertainment reporter, alongside youth pioneer and DJ, Mo Flava, for more than two years.

“She went on to work as a floor MC at Silverstar Casino, where she learnt the art of connecting with audiences,” the management company said of Shongwe on its website.

On social media, saddened fans have paid tribute to the late media personality.

Related Topics:

SABCJoburgJohannesburg

Share

Recent stories by:

Sihle Mlambo