Johannesburg - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg's application for leave to appeal her sentence and conviction was refused by the court on Wednesday.

Former real estate agent Momberg was sentenced to three years imprisonment with one year suspended by the Randburg Magistrate's Court last month.

Momberg, 49, was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria in November last year after she was seen shouting racial slurs at a black police officer who was trying to assist her after she was involved in an alleged smash-and-grab incident.

She was caught on video in 2016 using the k-word 48 times.

Last week State prosecutor Yusuf Baba read evidence that was provided during the trial to the court which he said were not grounds for the defence to apply for leave to appeal the sentence and conviction.

In June 2017, the Equality Court awarded damages of R100 000 to Constable Clement Mkhondo after he was verbally assaulted by Momberg.

