Vicki Momberg, who was caught on camera racially abusing a police officer, has been found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria. Picture: Dimpho Maja/ANA

Cape Town - South Africa's main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed the sentencing of convicted racist Vicki Momberg to three-year imprisonment, but the sentence has left social media divided.

Vicki Momberg was sentenced to three years behind bars with one year suspended by the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

"Respect for one another is sacrosanct, we are all human beings," said Magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan, while handing over her sentence.

Social media was ablaze with reactions to the sentencing. Some slammed the ruling, arguing that it was too lenient while others believed it to be harsh.

IOL