Three people have been killed and two others wounded in a shootout in Joubert Park, Netcare911 paramedics said on Friday. Picture: Supplied by Netcare911

Johannesburg - South African Police Service (SAPS) on Friday identified as taxi owners at least two people who were gunned down by an unknown man at a Johannesburg taxi rank.

Three people were killed and two others seriously wounded on Thursday night after an unknown gunman opened fire on them at the long-distance taxi rank on Wanderers Street near Joubert Park in central Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said they were closing in on the suspect who opened fire at the five people "without even saying a word".

Masondo added that the police were investigating the motive for the killing and could not rule out the possibility that it was related to ongoing taxi violence.

Read more: Three killed after gunman goes on rampage at Joburg taxi rank

"Two of the deceased have been identified as taxi owners and one has not been identified. Those that were injured were a taxi driver and one is a street vendor," Masondo said.

"We have opened three dockets for murder and two for attempted murder. According to the information we have received, one man opened fire at the Wanderers taxi rank last night killing three people and injuring two others. We have not made any arrest yet."

Netcare911 paramedics responded to the scene and said on Friday that the shooting happened just before 10pm.

"At approximately 21h50 [on] 29 March 2018, Netcare 911 responded to a shooting in Wanderers, Johannesburg last night. On arrival, Netcare 911 attended to three men with minor to moderate injuries and three other men were unfortunately declared dead on scene due to fatal injuries sustained," it said.

"The reasons for the shoot-out was not yet known to our Netcare 911 paramedics."

African News Agency/ANA