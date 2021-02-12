Video footage sinks man who shot dead homeless man in Joburg CBD

Pretoria - Detectives at the South African Police Service in Johannesburg central have arrested a 41-year-old man for murder after a homeless man was shot and killed while sleeping on the street in the city centre.

“It is alleged that the suspect shot a displaced male victim once in the upper body at the corner of Wanderers and De Villiers Street on Sunday at 23:30. The suspect had an argument with three males who were driving a white Mazda or Colt van at the corner King George and Plein Streets,” police spokesman Captain Xoli Mbele said on Friday.

During the argument, the man pulled out his licensed firearm and fired shots at the three men. The trio jumped into their vehicle and drove off with the gun-toting man in hot pursuit. He continued to fire several shots, and one bullet hit the homeless man as he slept. Paramedics certified the victim dead on the scene.

“The suspect came to the police station to report that there was a shooting between him and three males. Video footage captured the incident where it shows him firing shots to the vehicle. His firearm was confiscated,” said Mbele.

On Thursday, detectives called the man to the police station and arrested him.