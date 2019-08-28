Photo: Screengrab.

Johannesburg - "A bus stopped to be fixed. The driver and all passengers have disembarked. But somebody forgot to engage the handbrake and the bus rolled back into the fast-flowing traffic. It took our dedicated on-road services team almost two hours to secure and clear the scene."

That is the tweet by Sanral on Wednesday morning that accompanied dramatic footage of a bus rolling backward into traffic while motorists struggle to avoid it, some unsuccessfully.

The video had garnered more than 60 000 views by early evening.

But Sanral has confirmed that the footage is actually from their archives and happened on 18 July 2014 on the N1 between Johannesburg and Pretoria.

"It is part of SANRAL’s ongoing road safety awareness drive coupled with the value technology (CCTV, the Traffic Management Centres, on road services, etc) brings to ensuring mobility on the national road network," Sanral told IOL. 

"All future archival footage will be clearly tagged as such," a spokesperson added. 

Sanral's correction however, did not stop tweeps from weighing in on the video. 

See some reactions to Sanral's post:

IOL 