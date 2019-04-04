Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - Gauteng authorities on Thursday called for action over several videos showing what appears to be a caregiver beating children at a crèche in the West Rand. Earlier, three videos began circulating on social media showing a woman repeatedly strike the children in three separate incidents supposedly as punishment.

In one harrowing video, the woman is seen spanking a child as the child is seen cleaning a table.

In another more disturbing video, what appears to be the same woman is seen striking a little boy and pulling him by his clothes as she cleans the carpet.

An upset Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi reacted to the disturbing videos, labelling it "disgusting" and appealing for help tracking down the crèche and teacher.

Disgusting!!! I couldn’t even finish watching it! Team @Steve_Mabona @EducationGP let’s hunt this creche! I am standby to pounce just get details https://t.co/kkwWJDirY6 — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) April 4, 2019

The Social Development Department, in a Facebook post, condemned the videos and also urged users to come forward on more information on the creche.

"We want to condemn the abuse of children and wish to ask members of the public to identify the school and the caregiver who is seen forcing toddlers to clean their classroom while meting out the harshest punishment to the children," the department said.

The department has dispatched social workers to the Carletonville crèche .

It remains unclear when exactly the shocking incidents happened and whether any action has been taken against the caregiver yet.

Calls to the crèche, believed to be in Carletonville, went unanswered at the time of publication. The video has since garnered strong reaction from users, who reacted in shock and anger at the abuse suffered by the children.

