Vigilantes on a killing spree at Joburg squatter camp shoot dead six men in three days

Johannesburg - Fear stalks Zamampilo informal squatter in the west of Joburg following the death of six men who were shot and killed in a space of three days, in what is believed to be vigilante killings. The killings prompted Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela to visit the area and engage with the community regarding the murders.

Mawela encouraged them to work with the police to ensure that the suspects are arrested quickly. According to Gauteng Police spokesperson Colonel Kay Makhubele, the first killings were reported on Sunday. On that day, he said, two men were shot and killed.

The following day three more people were attacked. While one of the men was taken to hospital for treatment, the other two men were not so lucky. They died of their wounds. “On Tuesday 24, two more people were shot and killed while sleeping. That means that in three days, six people were killed and about six were taken to hospital,” Makhubele said. He said the last two men who were killed were sleeping in their respective shacks when unknown gunmen shot them. It’s not yet known if they were alone in the shacks at the time.