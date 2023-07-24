VIP Protection cops spend night in jail for brutal N1assault

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) reported Sunday night that it had arrested eight members of the SAPS VIP Protection Services attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile. The officers were filmed brutalizing a motorist and passengers on the N1 freeway in Johannesburg.

The disturbing video, recorded by a motorist earlier this month, caused a stir. It was later revealed that the assailants, dressed in civilian clothes, were protectors of the deputy president. Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu stated that the eight police officers had turned themselves in at the Sandton police station. "They have been detained and processed at the Sandton police station. They will be held overnight in the police station detention cells," said Raburabu.

"The suspect members will appear at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court to face charges of assault, malicious damage to property, and discharge of a firearm on Monday, July 24th, 2023." Days after the attack, the South African Police Service (SAPS) announced the suspension of the eight police officers involved in the assault. The video showed officers exiting two black SUVs, extracting the driver from a blue VW Polo, and assaulting him. Passengers were also heavily assaulted.