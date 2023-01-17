Voetsek! Joburg housewife recalls coming face-to-face with Sheba the escaped tigress

Durban - A Gauteng housewife recalls coming face-to-face with the escaped tigress, Sheba. And she did not mince her words during the encounter, shouting “voetsek!” to the predator.

On Friday the animal escaped from a private farm enclosure in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg, after the fence was cut. SAPS have been on the hunt for the animal that has mauled a 39-year-old man, killed two dogs and one pig. The neighbour of the man who was mauled told TimesLive that she came face-to-face to the predator shortly after it attacked her neighbour, William Mokoena.

Flora Maseko told TimesLive that on Saturday night they heard her neighbour cry out for help after he was mauled by the tiger. She said both she and her partner found Mokoena on the ground and he had been bitten on his leg and right thigh. Mokoena was taken to hospital, TimesLive reported.

Maseko told TimesLive the tigress returned to her home and attacked her brother’s dogs. She said she heard the dog yelping and they went outside with torches. “I was gripped by fear and began shouting ‘Voetsek!’,” Maseko said.

She said the dog was put down due to its injuries. According to Gresham Mandy, of the Walkerville Community Police Forum, Sheba returned to the camp at 4am on Tuesday morning. “She returned, but she escaped before they could close her in,” he said.