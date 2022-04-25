Warehouse with fake car parts worth R5m uncovered in Joburg

Rustenburg – A warehouse with fake car spares parts worth R5 million has been uncovered in Johannesburg, says the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), better known as the Hawks. Spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said a team from the Hawks Intellectual Property Rights section of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team and the Tactical Operations Management section (Toms), both from head office, as well as brand protector experts from Spoor and Fisher Attorneys, executed a search and seizure operation in keeping with Counterfeit Goods Act 37 of 1997.

“The joint team pounced on a warehouse facility in Tulisa Park, Joburg, on Friday following an in-depth investigation into counterfeit vehicle bearing spares sold to motorists under the guise of genuine NSK products. “Samples of the NSK bearings were purchased during the investigation into allegations of selling and distribution of counterfeit vehicle spares and a search warrant was successfully obtained,” he said. Large quantities of bearings with the NSK brand and logo were found in what turned out to be a huge-scale distribution warehouse facility.

“All the goods – to the estimated value of R5 million – were seized for further investigation. “Criminal and civil processes are under way against the suspected duo, aged 49 and 52. They will at the later stage be served with J175 summons to appear in court for contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act once all investigations are concluded.” In a separate incident, Nkwalase said a 42-year-old man and his daughter, who allegedly manufactured and distributed a large amount of counterfeit washing powder at their clandestine factory – valued at R1.3 million – in Springs, were served with summonses and were expected to appear in the Springs Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (Mon).

In yet another case involving fake goods, Greystone Trading, represented by Himesh Parbhoo, 41, was convicted for contraventions of the Counterfeit Goods and Trademark Acts and fined R17 000. The outlet was found selling fake Volkswagen vehicle accessories. Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said wheels, centre cap hubs, over 80 VW badges and stickers all bearing Volkswagen badges were confiscated.

The value of the seized items was estimated at just under R90 000. Himesh Parbhoo was served with a court summons on March 10, to face more than 360 counts. His first court appearance was on April 13. Following a plea bargain, Parbhoo was ordered to pay a R17 000 fine, which he paid on April 19.

