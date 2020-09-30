WARNING: Severe thunderstorm expected to hit Gauteng on Wednesday

Johannesburg – A severe thunderstorm was expected to hit Gauteng on Wednesday and residents have been warned to take precautions of the expected flooding and reduced visibility.

This comes after the South African Weather Services issued a Level 2 Impact Based Warning about the storm in the province, expected to start from early afternoon and last until 9pm.

City of Joburg’s Disaster Management said the storm pockets would be associated with severe lightning, flash floods, reduced visibility and damaging winds.

“Based on the warning, there is a high risk of minor to severe impact in place over parts of Gauteng. The thunderstorm formation will start in the afternoon and reach their maximum intensity around 5pm.

“This could result in damage to informal and formal housing, business structures, temporary flooding of low level road crossings, causeways and low lying residential areas.