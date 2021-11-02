Warrant of arrest issued for BOSASA boss Angelo Agrizzi after he fails to appear in court

CAPE TOWN – A warrant of arrest has been issued by the The Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court for BOSASA’s former Chief Operations Officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi after he failed to appear in court on Tuesday. This comes after Agrizzi has failed to appear before the court in over nine months, citing ill health.

The court has issued a warrant for his arrest which is stayed until his next appearance next month. Through the state’s request, the court has approved that services of an independent physician/pulmonologist be acquired to assess and examine Agrizzi. Sindisiwe Seboka from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed Agrizzi stands accused of offering gratification on behalf of BOSASA to former member of the African National Congress (ANC) and member of Parliament Vincent Smith in exchange for his influence, as the then chairperson of Parliament’s oversight committee on Correctional Services.

Agrizzi’s fraud case amounts to over R800 000. BOSASA scored contracts totalling just over R1 billion from Correctional Services between 2004 and 2007. Speaking outside court, Seboka said the matter against Agrizzi has been postponed until December 2.

“On the 2nd of December, a medical assessment will take place as earlier on in this year he [Agrizzi] had provided numerous medical certificates stating that he was unwell and unable to come to court. “So, we need to finalise as to what exactly the decision is in moving into next year – whether he [Agrizzi] can continue the trial or not or whether we need to source alternative means to pursue his matter,” she said. This move by the state comes after Agrizzi’s lawyer, Mannie Witz, has submitted a medical report that Agrizzi is momentarily unfit to stand trial in September.

Witz told the court at the time that his client was permanently reliant on oxygen and was confined to his home except when he had to report at the police station on Fridays. “His medical condition is unfortunately not good, to keep alive he relies on oxygen and a cocktail of medication that he takes twice a day. “The state is now of the opinion that they would like to possibly have him medically examined by doctors of their choice which I find no problem at all,” Witz told the court at the time.