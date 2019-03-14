Musician Pitch Black Afro, accused of murdering his wife Catherine Modisane appears in Johannesburg magistrate court. FILE PHOTO: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday issued a warrant of arrest for a pathologist who failed to show up and testify in the murder case of musician Thulani Ngcobo, known as Pitch Black Afro. Ngcobo was arrested in January and has been charged with premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice over the death of his wife Catherine Modisane on December 30 at a bed and breakfast in Yeoville.

At Ngcobo’s last appearance, magistrate Paul du Plessis subpoenaed the pathologist to testify at the request of defence lawyer Mishack Maluleke because he was not convinced that Modisane died from the injuries she sustained.

Modisane's death was originally ruled a natural death but the pathologist handling the case later concluded that she died of unnatural causes.

Senior prosecutor Mojalefa Metswamere said the pathologist was attending a conference in Tanzania and could therefore not make it to court.

Du Plessis postponed proceedings to March 20. Ngcobo will remain in custody until his next appearance.

African News Agency/ANA