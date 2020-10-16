WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: 'John Vuli Gate Challenge' has Mzansi fired up for Dezemba From the “Sister Bethina” dance challenge to the “Jerusalema” - we’re always on the lookout for the next best dance move. And it looks like Mzansi has found it in the #JohnVuliGateChallenge. Protests over SARS unit and police brutality continue to rock Nigeria

Protests against the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) that began two weeks ago continue across Nigeria, despite the unit being disbanded.

Demonstrators are demanding justice for victims and an end to police impunity.

Dlamini Zuma extends State of Disaster to November 15

Cabinet has extended the National State of Disaster to November 15 after it was due to end on Thursday, October 15.

Meanwhile, the DA has called on the government to lift both the state of disaster and the lockdown and allow SA to return to normal.

EFF leader Julius Malema rallies his troops in Senekal: ’This is your town, march all over’

EFF leader Julius Malema on Friday rallied party members to break police protocol and march all over Senekal ahead of court appearance of the two men accused of murdering Paul Roux farm manager Brendin Horner.

Minority rights group AfriForum also gathered outside the court where racial tension spilled over last week.

Ramaphosa eyes massive infrastructure projects to resuscitate economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a reconstruction and recovery plan which could raise growth to around 3% over the next 10 years.

The plan includes a massive rollout of infrastructure throughout the country as the first priority intervention.