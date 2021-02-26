WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

5. Tiger Woods in surgery after roll-over car crash Tiger Woods suffered serious injuries to both legs as his car flew off the road and flipped several times on Tuesday near Los Angeles. Law enforcement officials who found the US golf legend said he was "very fortunate" to survive the crash. 4. WATCH: Woman uses black g-string to cover her mouth and nose while paying for shopping Last week, IOL reported on a woman whose tirade went viral after she refused to wear a mask while shopping.

BUT what we didn't know at the time was that the shopper in front of her also didn't have a mask on and removed her underwear to put over her mouth and nose.

3. Port Elizabeth no more: Welcome to Gqeberha

Port Elizabeth will no longer be referred to as that after the government renamed the city of close to a million inhabitants to Gqeberha.

Gqeberha trended on Twitter as people debated how to pronounce it properly.

2. Budget 2021: Here are the tax changes you need to know about

In his 2021 Budget Speech, Tito Mboweni announced that corporate income tax rate will be lowered to 27% and personal income tax brackets will be increased by 5%.

Mboweni also announced an 8 percent increase in the excise duties on alcohol and tobacco products.

1. Matric pass rate decreases to 76.2% after turbulent 2020

The 2020 matric pass rate has dropped to 76.2% from 81.3% the previous year.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga made the announcement during the release of the matric results on Monday.