WATCH: A roundup of IOL's Top 5 stories this week









From a viral video that captured a steamy romantic encounter in a Sandton office to the Red Berets disruption of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address, this has been another eventful week in the SA news cycle.

Here's a look at the stories that held the attention of our readers:

1. President Cyril Ramaphosa unveils measures to address SA’s challenges at disruption-marred SONA 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address, which was delayed by more than an hour after the EFF demanded that FW De Klerk leave the chamber, outlined key areas government will focus on this year. Debt-riddled SOEs, including Eskom and SAA, unemployment and the sluggish economy were some of the main topics in the president’s speech.

For more on the State of the Nation address visit IOL's #SONA2020 trend page.

2. WHO finally gives coronavirus a name as death toll and infections continue to rise

The World Health Organisation has named the coronavirus, which has to date killed more than 1 200 people and infected thousands worldwide, Covid-19.

While no cases have yet been reported in Africa, the WHO is strengthening support to countries on the continent which it believes are at risk.

* To read more about the coronavirus, click here to visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.

3. WATCH: Trevor Noah's 5 best moments at the Match in Africa celeb doubles

Federer, Nadal, Bill Gates and Trevor Noah on a court together was magic.

A world record crowd, $3.5 million raised, and playing in the country of his roots made the Match In Africa a “dream come true” for Roger Federer.

But SA funnyman Trevor Noah stole the show with his quips even while being totally committed.

4. 'I’m not the man in Sandton sex video', says dad as he sets out to sue

A video of a couple having sex - apparently in a boardroom in a Sandton office block - trended on Twitter, fuelled by ribald commentary from SA tweeps

But for one man it was no laughing matter after he was named and shamed as the lover with his back to the window.

5: Highly venomous snake caught swimming at Durban beach

A highly venomous boomslang sought relief from the Durban heat at Winklespruit beach this weekend.

According to Durban snake catcher Nick Evans, when he arrived at the beach the snake, approximately 1,5m long, was swimming on the edge of the waves.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video From a viral office sex video and swimming snakes to the EFF disrupting SONA, here are the stories that held the attention of our readers this week. Video: Crispin Adriaanse



