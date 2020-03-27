WATCH: A roundup of IOL's Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: 5. KZN businessman arrested for absconding coronavirus quarantine As the rate of coronavirus infections increased rapidly this week, it seems that some people were still not taking it seriously. A KZN man who allegedly tested positive for Covid-19 but went back to work was arrested for attempted murder. 4. Coronavirus lockdown in SA: These are the businesses that can operate

After President Ramaphosa announced the countrywide 21-day lockdown on Monday, one of the first questions was what about work and business.

Only essential services and certain categories of businesses can remain open.

3. No dog walks, no jogging and no alcohol buying during lockdown - Police Minister

Then South Africans wondered how the 21-day lockdown would affect them personally.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was clear

No dog walks, no jogging and no alcohol buying during lockdown - Police Minister

2. This is not the time for 'skop 'n donner', Ramaphosa tells SANDF

The SANDF will assist the SAPS to enforce the strict regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"This is not a moment for skop 'n donner, skit and donner. It is a moment to protect our people," President Cyril Ramaphosa told the troops ahead of their deployment.

1. SA records first two coronavirus-related deaths

On Friday morning SA woke up to Day 1 of lockdown and the sad news that 2 people have died because of Covid-19.

The two patients both died in the Western Cape, one at a private hospital and the other at a public hospital.