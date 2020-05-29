WATCH: A roundup of IOL's Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: South Africans who work and study abroad can travel - Home Affairs As SA prepares to enter lockdown alert level 3 on June 1, people are getting to grips with the easing of regulations. One of the big announcements was the approval of essential travel for South Africans who want to return to countries where they are based, for study or work. Places of worship to open at level 3 lockdown, attendance limited to 50 people

President Cyril Ramaphosa also announced that religious gatherings would be allowed when SA enters level 3 lockdown.

But several places of worship say they have decided to remain closed.

Two Cape Town schools temporarily shut after returning teachers test positive

Teachers returned to work to on Monday to prepare for the return of Grade 7 and 12 pupils.

On the same day, two schools in Cape Town were temporarily closed after staff tested positive for Covid-19. As the week went on, other cases were reported as well.

Union takes Motshekga to court for reopening schools amid virus pandemic

Attempts to stop schools reopening are set to head to court with the Educators Union of SA saying it would file an urgent court application against the Education Department.

Members of the Parents Against the Opening of Schools also said they planned to interdict the minister.

Family calls for seriousness on Covid-19 as nurse is laid to rest

The family of Cape Town nurse Anncha Kepkey used her funeral to urge the public to take the coronavirus pandemic more seriously.

Her husband said: “This is serious. This is not a joke. My wife died in the line of duty but her new career is to make you guys aware in order to save more lives.”