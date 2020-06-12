WATCH: A roundup of IOL's Top 5 stories this week

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: WATCH: Man skiing next to Cape beach, snow at Matroosberg nature reserve The intense cold front in the Western Cape has seen snow fall at the Matroosberg Nature Reserve, about a one-and-a-half-hour drive from Cape Town. And although surfing or skiing are still not permitted under lockdown level 3, a Cape Town man made the most of the wet weather by doing just that through water puddles on a road next to a beach.

Xenophobic South Africans can’t champion #BlackLivesMatter – Malema

Julius Malema called out South Africans for championing the #BlackLivesMatter movement while maintaining silence or supporting attacks on foreign nationals in SA.

“While you kill Zimbabweans, Mozambicans, Nigerians and Somalians here in South Africa and you call them 'makwerekwere' and all sorts of names, today you are holding a placard saying #BlackLivesMatter?” Malema told protesters outside the US embassy in Pretoria





Tobacco ban was to save lives in the country, court told

Fita’s case challenging the ban on tobacco sales during lockdown was heard in the North Gauteng High Court this week. Fita called the ban ‘cruel, unworkable and unscientific'

Government argued that the ban was to save lives in the country and was also supported by the medical fraternity and experts.





Sorrow engulfs Soweto community as Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest

It was a sombre and cold morning in Meadowland, Soweto on Thursday as family and friends of Tshegofatso Pule laid the 28-year-old woman to rest.

The murder of Pule, who at eight months pregnant was found hanging from a tree after beng stabbed, highlighted the fact that even in the midst of a pandemic GBV in SA continues unabated.





100 days since Covid-19 hit South Africa

Friday marks 100 days since the first South African Covid-19 case was confirmed.

The death toll in the country is climbing rapidly with over 1200 deaths and more than 58 000 confirmed cases.