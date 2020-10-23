WATCH: A roundup of IOL's Top 5 stories this week

From the arrest of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri to the SABC TV licence proposal for Netflix, these are the stories that engaged our readers this week. 5. Netflix users should also pay TV licence fees, says SABC The SABC caused consternation this week when it said that a regulation was needed that would require pay-TV service providers like Netflix to collect TV licences on behalf of the broadcaster. In a presentation to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications by Deputy Communications Minister Pinky Kekana, the public broadcaster said the “outdated” definition of a TV licence needs to be adapted to fit current technologies. Kekana indicated that TV licences could be expanded to include other devices and not only TVs.

4. Black farmer in Senekal: When I started, everyone thought I was crazy

Mothonyana Monaheng is one of the few black farmers in the town of Senekal, which is at the centre of racial strife following the murder of young farm manager Brendin Horner.

Monaheng said his decision to take up farming was partly to liberate himself from abuse and oppression and to go the entrepreneurial route by growing his own crops and to start a family business for the future.

3. SABC news presenter ’fired’ while on air

TV news presenter Palesa Chubisi was among 13 SABC employees to become the casualty of the public protector’s report on the SABC after she was allegedly fired while on air.

Chubisi’s axing comes after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s June report on the allegations of an irregularity in filling the position of producer/presenter for the broadcaster’s morning news show, Morning Live. Chubisi is also the presenter of Leihlo la Sechaba and co-host of SA Today.

2. Longwe Twala shot Senzo Meyiwa during an argument, claims family

There were no robbers who shot Senzo Meyiwa six years ago. Instead, the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was killed by Longwe Twala during an argument, a family spokesman claimed this week.

Siyabonga Miya said Longwe, the son of music mogul Chicco Twala, was the one who pulled the trigger after he got into an argument with Twala’s then girlfriend, Zandi. Miya was speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Tuesday after a report by News24 said police had found a gun allegedly used in Meyiwa’s murder on October 26, 2014.

1. Bushiri and his wife arrested in R100m fraud and money-laundering case

Controversial leader of the ECG church Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary were arrested and appeared in court this week over a R100-million fraud case.

Bushiri’s supporters gathered in their hundreds outside the court where the couple’s bail application was being heard this week.