WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: Please leave!’ Centre manager suspended after trying to kick out Ndebele dressed man in viral video The manager of Boulders Shopping Centre was suspended after he was seen trying to kick out a customer wearing traditional Ndebele garb in a viral video. In the video which sparked an outcry, Ndebele activist and author Thando Mahlangu, is seen in a heated argument with the manager who declares ’this is my mall’. Lesufi orders probe into viral video of teacher roughly combing school boys’ hair

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi has called for an investigation into a video that shows a teacher roughly combing the hair of young boys as they enter the school premises.

The viral video, which divided Twitter, shows the female teacher yelling out and ordering male pupils to queue as she combs their hair.

Queen Mantfombi on the throne of Zulu kingdom until new king is revealed

The Zulu nation will have to wait for three more months before they get to know who will be their next King after the passing away of King Goodwill Zwelithini …

but in the meantime Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu will act on the throne.

Court denies absent father a share of his late son’s R15 million

A father’s renewed bid to share in the R15m left behind by his late son whom he had not seen since the boy was 6 months old has been turned down by the Gauteng High Court.

The father applied for leave to appeal against an earlier ruling that only the child’s granny, who raised him, and the child’s mother, would share the millions.

Mkhize says move to level 2 during Easter will prevent super spreader events

The big question this week was: Should SA tighten restrictions over the Easter weekend?

The Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 seems to think so and so does Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.