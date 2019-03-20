Photo: City Power/Twitter.
Johannesburg - Eskom and City Power technicians are currently attending to the scene of a fire at the Allandale substation.
The substation is believed to have caught fire on Wednesday afternoon and this has resulted in the shutdown of the substation, City Power confirmed in a tweet. 

Areas in Midrand affected by this include  Rabie Ridge, Mayibuye,  Commercial Ext 9 and Austin View.

City Power confirmed that firefighters were at the scene putting out the fire. 

It remains unclear what caused the fire but both Eskom and City Power  technicians have been dispatched to the scene to investigate. 


* This is a developing story

IOL