Eskom and City Power technicians are currently attending to the scene of a fire at the Allandale substation. Johannesburg -





The substation is believed to have caught fire on Wednesday afternoon and this has resulted in the shutdown of the substation, City Power confirmed in a tweet.





Areas in Midrand affected by this include Rabie Ridge, Mayibuye, Commercial Ext 9 and Austin View.





City Power confirmed that firefighters were at the scene putting out the fire.





It remains unclear what caused the fire but both Eskom and City Power technicians have been dispatched to the scene to investigate.





NOTICE: Eskom has dispatched its technicians to attend to an Allandale substation that is currently on fire. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage. The areas affected by the power outage include Ivory Park and parts of Thembisa. Eskom apologises for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/rmrv9JySTk — Eskom Spokesperson (@KhuluPhasiwe) March 20, 2019

Both City Power and @Eskom_SA technicians are on site to determime the cause of the fire. Emergency services are also putting out the fire to allow investigators to come in.

We will keep customers updated as and when new information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/Mlcw7QLrt7 — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) March 20, 2019





* This is a developing story





