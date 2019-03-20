NOTICE: Eskom has dispatched its technicians to attend to an Allandale substation that is currently on fire. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage. The areas affected by the power outage include Ivory Park and parts of Thembisa. Eskom apologises for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/rmrv9JySTk— Eskom Spokesperson (@KhuluPhasiwe) March 20, 2019
Both City Power and @Eskom_SA technicians are on site to determime the cause of the fire. Emergency services are also putting out the fire to allow investigators to come in.— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) March 20, 2019
We will keep customers updated as and when new information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/Mlcw7QLrt7