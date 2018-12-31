Pamela tells Viola that she and Jonathan are giving the Mkhwanazis a brand new 3-bedroom house.



Johannesburg - This festive season was an extra special one for a Diepsloot domestic worker and her two children after her employers gifted them with a three-bedroom home on December 16.

Viola Mkhwanazi, 44, has been working for Pamela and Jonathan Niemand for 16 years, and the couple wanted to do something really special to thank her for her loyalty and hard work.





Knowing that Viola, who is a widow, and her children lived in a cramped one-bedroom home, the Niemands decided to purchase a house in Riverside View, Fourways, and furnish it for them.





Viola's son Mlungisi, 10, and daughter Angelica, 6, each have their own custom decorated bedroom.





Pamela is the CEO of Enigma Lifestyle Hotel Apartments, and previously headed the Executive Suites Group which she sold in April. The dynamic businesswoman is also Mrs Johannesburg 2018 and Mrs Mzantzi Africa 2019, a well as a Margaret Hirsch Woman in Business Award Winner for 2018. Jonathan Niemand is a business consultant for Discovery Health.





Viola's son Mlungisi, 10, and daughter Angelica, 6, arrive at their new home with their mother.

"We decided to buy Viola a house because we understand the difficulty of facing poverty and her living conditions in Diepsloot was inhumane. She's been working for us for 16 years and she is the most incredible person," said Pamela.





A visibly moved Viola could only exclaim in disbelief as Pamela and her friends showed the family-of-three through their new home.

An ecstatic Viola takes a tour of her new, fully furnished home.

Pamela says that she and Jonathan hope to "inspire others who can do the same, to do it without hesitation".





