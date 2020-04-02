WATCH - Biggy: Doen jou deel en wanneer dinge weer back to normal is, dan kan ons jol

Cape Town – Singer and rapper Biggy, who is best known for his song "Dames", has a message for South Africans during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"Awê guys dis Biggy hierso. So ja basically hoop ek julle almal is okay en julle almal is veilig by die huis. Die wat nie is nie, die wat moet werk, die wat moet seker maak dinge run smooth daar buite, sterkte vir julle, ons waardeer julle en die res van ons, ons moet net ons deel doen, ons moet net ons kant bring om te veg teen hierdie virus en seker maak ons raak ontslae van dit. Wanneer dinge weer back to normal is kan ons jol. Awê, Biggy!"

Loosely translated: "Hi guys, it's Biggy here. I hope you are all okay and safe at home. Those who aren't, those who have to work, those who are making sure things are running smoothly, good luck to you, we appreciate you. The rest of us, we must do our part to fight this virus and make sure we get rid of it. When things are back to normal, then we can party."

IOL and MyFanPark, the platform where people can get personalised video messages from celebrities, have enlisted the help of some of South Africa's most well-loved personalities to come together to celebrate the courageous individuals on the frontlines of the pandemic, and to uplift and inspire those at home.

The ultimate aim is to encourage South Africans to stay focused on the goal: #flattenthecurve of Covid-19 infections.