WATCH: Bolt, Uber protests turn ugly and costly as drivers four tyres get slashed

Pretoria - Tensions ran high on Day 1 of the e-hailing strike on Tuesday as protesting e-hailing drivers attacked vehicles which they believed were transporting passengers. This comes after disgruntled e-hailing drivers associated with Uber, Bolt, Didi and others agreed to turn off their apps and embark for three days in protest of what they say is exploitation by companies in the ehailing industry.

As per the agreement, hundreds of operators gathered in Marabastad, Pretoria, on Tuesday to denounce the mobile app operators for exploiting them. However, the drivers who were not protesting and were making a killing from the massive price hikes. Users complained about the tripling of pricing and the massive delays for the transport to arrive.

Drivers who decided not to protest, were targeted by protesting drivers. One driver had all four of his tires slashed when he was caught driving and confronted by fellow drivers. In another video taken at the OR Tambo International Airport, a driver and his riders were confronted and taken out of their UberVan vehicle.

Meanwhile, Bolt said it was aware that there will be increased intimidation on trips over the next few days and they will ensure that drivers are not wrongfully blocked for rejecting or having trips cancelled. “Bolt unequivocally condemns any violence of any form directed towards e-hailing drivers and passengers because it believes that every South African has the right to earn a living and move around without risk of harm, intimidation or coercion, or fear of death or injury. “Any drivers found to be participating in threatening or violent acts towards other drivers or members of the public will immediately be suspended from the platform,” Bolt said in a statement.

Meanwhile, there were reports about a police officer who was attacked by the drivers after mistaking him for an e-hailing driver, the alleged attackers are reportedly arrested. Police could not be reached for comment on Tuesday night. #uberstrike The police officer who just knocked off explains what happened - his firearm was discharged. @AbigailJavier_ pic.twitter.com/onKR6mFcfe — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 22, 2022 IOL