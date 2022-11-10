WATCH: Centurion businessman snatched minutes away from his home

Cape Town - A Gauteng family is still reeling in shock and appealing to the public to assist in helping find their kidnapped relative. Ranga Gova, 35, from Centurion was kidnapped while seated in his wife’s vehicle at the traffic lights near the Midstream Mediclinic in Centurion just before 8pm on Thursday, November 3.

Olifantsfontein police are investigating a case of kidnapping. Speaking to IOL, Gova’s wife, Mamelo said at the time of his kidnapping he was less than two minutes away from the estate where they live. She said security guards notified her of the incident after the hijacking was caught on camera.

“There were two witnesses to the incident. An Uber driver and a security guard. The security guard works for the company which works around our estate. “They got the vehicle registration for the cars and realised it was my car. They have our details so they came to our house. They thought it was me but I told them my husband was driving my car. They then took me to the police station,” she explained. In footage shared with IOL, Gova can be seen pulling up to the intersection in a grey Mercedes-Benz CLA200D when a vehicle stops beside him and another behind him.

The suspects can be seen exiting both vehicles and Gova being moved to a silver vehicle before it makes a U-turn and speeds off. Gova’s vehicle and the one behind him then follows suit. Mamelo told IOL she barely ever drove her vehicle and her husband has been using it for a while now.

She said police recovered her vehicle on Saturday, November 5, not far from their home. “The car was seen by members of the community of Echo Park … I think residents saw the vehicle the Friday morning. “He was kidnapped the Thursday evening. Police recovered the vehicle on Saturday.

“Today, he has been gone for a week,” she told IOL. The couple has been together for almost six years and have a two-year-old daughter. Mamelo said the kidnapping has been really hard on the family.

“It has been extremely hard. It is too much. My daughter goes to the garage and calls for her dad,” she said. The family and friends are calling on the public to be on the lookout for Gova. “I just want people to pray for his safe return. If anyone has any information that may lead us to find him. Any information about seeing him or seeing him with someone, please contact the police or the family. Please. We don’t even know what these people wanted.

“He was literally two minutes away from the estate’s gates,” Mamelo cries. Family and friends have also started the #BRINGRANGAHOME hashtag on social media platforms. Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer, Captain Seckle on 083 450 7978 or the family on 073 058 6349.