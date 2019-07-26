JOHANNESBURG - Illegal pornographic DVDs worth more than R2 million were destroyed by the Film and Publication Board (FPB) in Johannesburg on Friday, Gauteng police said.
The over 200 000 DVDs were seized during a joint operation between police and the FPB in several areas of Johannesburg.
"Most of these DVDs contained pornographic material which were sold on the streets and at the taxi ranks and carried the risk of exposing children to harmful content," police said in a statement.
"The destruction process is conducted to prevent the seized material from finding their way back to the black market."
African News Agency (ANA)