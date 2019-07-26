File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - Illegal pornographic DVDs worth more than R2 million were destroyed by the Film and Publication Board (FPB) in Johannesburg on Friday, Gauteng police said. The over 200 000 DVDs were seized during a joint operation between police and the FPB in several areas of Johannesburg.

"Most of these DVDs contained pornographic material which were sold on the streets and at the taxi ranks and carried the risk of exposing children to harmful content," police said in a statement.

"The destruction process is conducted to prevent the seized material from finding their way back to the black market."

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Over 200 000 illegal DVDs worth around R2m seized during joint operations between the police and Film and Publication Board were destroyed. Video: Supplied.

* Receive IOL's top stories via Whatsapp by sending your name to 0745573535.

African News Agency (ANA)