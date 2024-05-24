WATCH: Cops set record straight after video of policewoman being ‘dropped off’ by SAPS chopper goes viral

In the video, the helicopter is seen landing in a residential area, the policewoman gets out, and the chopper leaves.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is setting the record straight after a video of a police chopper pilot ‘dropping off’ a fellow officer near her home in Boksburg, went viral this week.

According to police, the officer identified as SAPS Airborne Law Enforcement Officer (ALEO) attached to the Johannesburg Airwing Unit, Sergeant Zoliswa Kabini, was not feeling well and was taken home.

“The SAPS is aware of a video circulating of its Airborne Law Enforcement Officer being dropped off by an SAPS chopper near her home in Dawn Park,” police said.

“At the time of the incident, the crew had just conducted a search and rescue for a missing person as well as attending to a truck that had overturned on the N17. Social media users are urged to report responsibly on the matter. The member was not well at the time of the emergency drop off. No aviation rules were transgressed,” police added.

Originally from Umzimkhulu in KwaZulu-Natal, Sergeant Kabini has more than 12 years service, having joined the service in 2009 when she was only 22-years-old. Kabini holds a BA degree in Policing is one of only a handful of women ALEOs who provide air support utilising an aircraft to conduct and assist operations.